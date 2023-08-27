ERIE, PA (WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Mercyhurst Prep football team.

The Lakers kicked off their season at Fairview on Friday.

Mercyhurst’s offense was unstoppable.

They caught an early and didn’t let up.

The Lakers took down the Tigers 43-14.

Head coach Jeff Root says it was a great way to kick off the season, but that the team still have areas to improve upon before next Friday.

“It’s always good to get a W right? So you come in here and play a great team like Fairview and they’re well coached and coach does a good job so we knew they were going to be prepared and, in the beginning, it was just that it was back and forth a little bit. We had a couple of big plays I think that got us a few points and after that we kept running the ball on them… We were able to distribute the ball a little bit and get some guys touches and that is the big thing. It’s tough to defend that many athletes and so if we can continue to do that, we like our chances every game.” Jeff Root, Mercyhurst Prep Head Coach

“I felt really good. Even though we were winning, I felt like my line did really good and I just broke off one of the line…he hit the backer, and I just broke off his back and I thanked him after the touchdown for the touchdown that he gave me.” Jeremy Ganska, Running back | Mercyhurst Prep