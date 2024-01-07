(WJET)–Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the Mercyhurst Women’s Basketball team.

The Lady Lakers made history on Saturday.

After falling behind in the first half, Mercyhurst battled back and took down Pitt Johnstown 61-53.

This victory marks their 11th straight win, the longest winning streak in program history.

Danielle Grim and Bailey Kuhns led the team with 16 points each.

Lauren Klare managed 10 rebounds and 10 points as well.

The Lady Lakers move to 11-2 on the year, and 7-0 in the PSAC West.

Congratulations Mercyhurst Lady Lakers on earning our Team of the Week honors.