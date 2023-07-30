ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst Women’s Ice Hockey team wrapped up their trip to Sweden.
They traveled overseas for ten days to compete against the Swedish national and development team.
The Lady Lakers are our Team of the Week.
With their season approaching quickly, head coach Mike Sisti says this early start will benefit their team chemistry.
He explains that their roster is split with a handful of newcomers, and he expects his leadership to step up.
“We have about nine new girls but we have great players coming back who logged a lot of minutes for us. Our leadership is outstanding so we’re in a nice situation where the veterans we have played in all the key roles and a lot of our new players this year are olds. They’re coming in as twenty years olds so hopefully that can help us hit the ground running.”Mike Sisti, Head Coach | Mercyhurst Women’s Ice Hockey
“I’ve had a lot of experiences. I’ve been here since my freshman year so I’m going into my fourth year here. I’ve had a lot of ups and down and this is definitely the most exciting experience of my career…I think just being there and supporting the younger girls and being a good role model. We have the assistant captains as well that are going to help alongside all the older girls too so just showing the younger girls the way.”Sara Boucher, Senior Captain | Mercyhurst Women’s Ice Hockey