ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst Women’s Ice Hockey team wrapped up their trip to Sweden.

They traveled overseas for ten days to compete against the Swedish national and development team.

The Lady Lakers are our Team of the Week.

With their season approaching quickly, head coach Mike Sisti says this early start will benefit their team chemistry.

He explains that their roster is split with a handful of newcomers, and he expects his leadership to step up.

“We have about nine new girls but we have great players coming back who logged a lot of minutes for us. Our leadership is outstanding so we’re in a nice situation where the veterans we have played in all the key roles and a lot of our new players this year are olds. They’re coming in as twenty years olds so hopefully that can help us hit the ground running.” Mike Sisti, Head Coach | Mercyhurst Women’s Ice Hockey