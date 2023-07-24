ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Save-An-Eye all-star football game was on Saturday.

After a hard fight for four quarters, the Metro All-stars took the cake winning 29-15.

That is why the metro team is our team of the week.

This game has been going on for eighty-five years.

Quarterback Ben Moore made history by breaking the record for the most rushing yards at 307.

Head coach Jeff Root says it’s an honor to just be a part of this iconic all-star game.

“Listen I’ve said it before, the lineage of coaches who have coached in this game is amazing and so we’re blessed to have been a part of it and be here and extra happy to get that W too…It was a great game, great city-county game. Hats off the county as they played a great game until the end, we got that last one so proud of everyone involved.” Jeff Root, Head Coach | Metro All-Stars