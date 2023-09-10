Our Off-Road Express Team of the Week goes to the North East girls volleyball team.

The Grape Pickers are having an incredible start to their season. They are 9-4 overall.

They shut out both Cathedral Prep and General McLane last week 3-0.

North East is coming off a successful previous season where they won regionals.

The Grape Pickers have a variety of skillful seniors returning to the court for one last go at it.

Head coach Robert North says they have a target on their backs and the girls are working hard to get back to the top.

“With the senior leadership, I think it’s been an easier transition this year, because most of them are doing the same thing, we’ve changed about one or two positions. And we’ve had some good contributions from a couple of the juniors and a few of the sophomores… and I told them you can’t relax because in volleyball one bounce here one bounced there, all the sudden you’ve lost points that you shouldn’t have lost.” Robert North, Head volleyball coach| North East

“Well, we have a very tall team. We are very offensive and our defense, we are scrappy so that helps in the long run, but because of our tall team we get so many touches and so many blocks that we don’t really… We are just there.” Cadence Jones, Senior outside hitter | North East