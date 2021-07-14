Tennis legend Ivan Lendl to host two-day tennis clinic at Chautauqua Tennis Center this August

Chautauqua Institution has announced a partnership with tennis legend Ivan Lendl.

Lendl, a three-time U.S. Open champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, will headline a two-day tennis clinic at the Chautauqua Tennis Center this August.

“We are excited to team with Ivan Lendl to further increase Chautauqua’s commitment to tennis,” stated Emily Morris, Chautauqua Institution senior vice president and chief brand officer. “Tennis is a highlight of our expansive recreational offerings, and we are thrilled work with Mr. Lendl to expand our program so that tennis may one day be among Chautauqua’s key brand drivers.”

Lendl has won eight major singles championships (three U.S. Opens, three French Opens and two Australian Opens), was No. 1 in the world for 270 weeks and won a total of 94 individual titles in his storied career. He has also established himself as one of the best coaches in the world having guided Andy Murray to two Wimbledon titles and the world No. 1 ranking.

“I fell in love with tennis when I was a young kid. It has everything to challenge players of all skill levels. I am looking forward to working with Chautauqua to establish a tennis program that can provide a combination of performance, fitness, on- and off-court education, and a love of the game,” Lendl stated. “Chautauqua provides a great environment for all of that.”

The inaugural Ivan Lendl Tennis Clinic will take place at the Chautauqua Tennis Center August 3rd & 4th.

The tennis clinic will include instruction by Lendl and five USTA pros, Q-and-A sessions with Lendl, a VIP reception and more.

For information, overnight packages, or to register for the Clinic, visit lendl.chq.org.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list