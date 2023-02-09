Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No one has more spirit than birds fans, and you’ve been cheering on Philadelphia through every game this season.

Now, the team is just one win away from their second title in just five years.

They’ve been the best team in the league all season, can they keep it up long enough to win a ring — we won’t know until the confetti falls.

We’re getting you ready for kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in a special one-hour edition of Big Game Bound. It airs tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8-9 p.m. on JET 24.

And don’t miss the Big Game this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 66.