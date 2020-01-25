Chiefs fan draws inspiration from Toy Story movies for new ‘Andy’ Reid tattoo

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) – Coach Andy Reid has a permanent friend in one fan, who found inspiration in Disney-Pixar’s movie “Toy Story” to pay homage to the Chiefs head coach.

Jesse Glidewell recently got Reid’s first name tattooed on the bottom of his foot. He first got the idea when the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

“I posted on Facebook if we go to the Super Bowl, I’m going to get this tattoo,” he said.

He made good on his promise when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship. Glidewell, who has too many tattoos to count, couldn’t believe after more than 30 years of following the Chiefs, they were finally heading to the big game.

The father of three said his kids’ love “Toy Story” inspired him, and so he decided to get Reid’s name inked on his foot, like Woody’s boot in the children’s movie.

“Ever since he’s come to Kansas City, it’s been nothing but great things,” he said. “I knew we would get to the Super Bowl someday, just didn’t think it would be this soon. He’s a great coach, awesome.”

Karl Salyer is the co-owner of Painted Lady Tattoo in Higginsville, Missouri. He’s also Glidewell’s friend and nudged him to follow through on his word.

“I commented and said, ‘I know a place,’ and that I would hold him to it, so he knew he was kind of trouble then,” Salyer said.

Salyer had never inked the bottom of someone’s foot before, but he was up for the challenge.

“They’re tough to get through and they also regenerate the skin cells so much faster,” he explained. “There were some challenges like stretching the skin and really punching through some of that more callous area.”

Slayer, who’s done his fair share of tattoos, said he particularly liked this one.

“Because I don’t think Andy Reid is given the credit. He really deserves with developing and bringing the team to where it is now,” he added.

Glidewell said the “Andy” inscription isn’t the worst pain he’s ever felt in the chair, but he’s glad it only took 20 minutes.

“It’s much like being a Chiefs fan for 30 years. It was painful at times, but so worth it finally,” he said.

As for what he plans to do if the Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City?

“I’ll just get huge [Super Bowl] Roman numerals on the bottom of my other foot if they win,” he said.

Glidewell’s “Andy” tattoo will require regular touch ups because, just like in the movie, the name will fade over time.

“I want it to be there forever. He’s going to have to touch it up a bunch, so I hope you’re ready, Karl,” Glidewell said to his friend.

The tattoo cost about $60 and comes with a complimentary touch up.