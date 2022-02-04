‘Mattress Mack’ bets $4.5m on Bengals

HOUSTON, TX – MAY 04: Honoree Jim McIngvale speaks onstage during the Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018 at The Post Oak Houston on May 4, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)

(COVERS) — This one’s going to be hard to top.

Jim McIngvale, a.k.a. “Mattress Mack,” placed on February 3 what Caesars Sportsbook called “the single-largest legal mobile sports wager of all-time.”

McIngvale is a Houston furniture store owner who is known for his massive bets made in conjunction with promotional giveaways. His Super Bowl bet this year was actually several bets, made via the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana, which added up to a $4,534,000 wager on the Bengals to beat the Rams straight up.

Caesars said the $4.5-million play is the second-biggest legal Super Bowl wager in history. The only larger punt was a $4.9-million bet made during the 2002 Super Bowl at pricey odds of -900, the operator said.