‘Our crew is second to none’: FOX ready for Super Bowl spotlight

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Over the last few years, FOX has become the powerhouse station for broadcasting NFL games. Part of the credit belongs to the on-air broadcasters. However, much of the success rests with the people behind the scenes making things happen.

From the directors to producers, it’s a team with decades of experience. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t get a little nervous on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Oh, it’s completely different. It’s silly to pretend otherwise,” said FOX Sports producer Richie Zyontz. “It takes on a certain aura. And there’s an excitement and adrenaline. You have to kind of counteract that.”

“The adrenaline is certainly there when the teams come down the tunnel,” said Rich Russo, a director for FOX Sports. “I think we all get amped up.”

FOX says it might have 25-manned cameras and another 20 stationary cameras for your typical NFL broadcast. On Super Bowl Sunday, the team doubles that. Russo says there are about 500 people working on a big game broadcast.

FOX is known for being innovative with its broadcasts. They hope the Super Bowl is no different.

“We want to come up with new technology that makes sense,” Russo added. “We’re always looking to push the envelope.”

The leadership in the control room couldn’t be more confident viewers will get a Super Bowl broadcast to remember.

“Our crew is second to none,” Russo added.

You can watch the Super Bowl Sunday pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.