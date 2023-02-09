(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic partnered up for an event in Philadelphia Thursday to remind Pennsylvanians to make sure they have a designated driver if they plan on going out for the big game this weekend.

During the event, officials spoke about the increase in roving patrols on Sunday to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Some participants offered tips for hosts that include non-alcoholic drink choices.

“Safety is PennDOT’s most important priority,” said acting PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We want Eagles fans to enjoy their festivities this weekend, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads. If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation.”

In the release, PennDOT provided the following tips for those planning on going out for the game:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service or call a taxi or sober friend to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 .

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

A recent report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that unsafe driving practices including impaired driving rose from 2020 to 2021, with a 24% increase in drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel when they felt that they were over the legal limit.

For more information of PennDOT’s highway safety efforts visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety