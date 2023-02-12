GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — Super Bowl LVII is finally here and the team captains for the big game have been selected.

The Kansas City Chiefs captains will be Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend, Jerick McKinnon, Nick Bolton, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are going with the same captains they have used throughout their playoff run.

The gold captain’s patch can be seen on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he warms up in front of head coach Andy Reid before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The captains for the Philadelphia Eagles are Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, Jake Elliott and Lane Johnson.

Multiple players will also be wearing a captain’s patch on their jersey, some of them being gold.

A gold captain’s patch represents a player who has been assigned a captain for five-plus seasons. Both Kelce brothers will be assigned the patch. Fletcher Cox will be the other Eagle donning a gold “C.”

Mahomes also holds that honor for the Chiefs.

A captain’s patch without the gold “C” will have a number of gold stars signifying how many seasons that player has been a captain.