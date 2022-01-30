Super Bowl odds: Rams open as favorites

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Conference Championship games are in the rearview and the Los Angeles Rams will enter the Super Bowl as 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the opening Super Bowl LVI odds immediately following Sunday’s action.

It all comes down to this. The table is fully set for Super Bowl LVI after the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams won their respective championship games over the weekend to earn their places at the grandest stage of all.

Here are the opening odds for Super Bowl LVI:

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Cincinnati Bengals +4 (-110) 49.5 +162 Los Angeles Rams -4 (-110) 49.5 -194

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook as of January 30, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals odds to win the Super Bowl

The Bengals opened the regular season at +8,000 to win and never really registered as legitimate contenders among oddsmakers. Even entering Sunday’s upset against the Chiefs, the Bengals were sitting between +800 and +900, the worst odds among the remaining four teams.

Cincinnati is the underdog at +4. If the Rams win by less than four points, a bet on the Bengals against the spread would pay out.

The Bengals are currently listed at +164 on the moneyline, which means you would earn $16.40 on a $10 wager. It also carries a 37.88% implied probability of winning.

Los Angeles Rams odds to win the Super Bowl

The Rams opened the season at +1,200 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and peaked at +650 around midseason after going 7-1 to start the campaign. They offset three straight losses by winning five in a row before ending the season with a loss to the 49ers in Week 18. Los Angeles entered the playoffs at +1,110 after winning the NFC West with a 12-5 record.

Los Angeles is favored by 4 points. This means if the Rams win by more than four points, a bet against the spread in favor of Los Angeles would pay.

The moneyline has the Rams at -196, making them significant favorites to win the game straight up (66.22% implied probability). A successful $10 bet would yield a $5.15 profit for a total payout of $15.15.