PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)– The Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect development camp kicked off on Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Pittsburgh’s 2023 first rounder, Owen Pickering is back for his second camp alongside thirty-two prospects over the course of three days.

Saturday also began the start of free agency.

Two of the Penguins players decided to leave.

Forward Jason Zucker went to Arizona and Defenseman Brian Dumoulin signed with Seattle.

Pittsburgh’s President of Operations, Kyle Dubas addressed the team’s biggest needs and thanked Zucker and Dumoulin from their time with the organization.

“We’ve got six signings that are complete and done. Tristina Jarry is resigning for five years. Ryan Graves, left defenseman signing for six. Noel Acciari going three years. Alex Nedeljkovic one year, goaltender Matt Nieto two years and Lars Eller center for two years…and the rest of the needs we felt in free agency on shorter term deals to give these players an opportunity here with us.” Kyle Dubas, President of Operations

Goaltender Tristan Jarry’s five-year contract runs through the 2027-2028 season carrying an average annual value of $5.375 million dollars.