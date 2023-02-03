Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Super Bowl is just 9 days away and if you are still scrambling to buy tickets and find accommodations, be on high alert for scams!

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Bureau of Consumer Protection has just issued a warning to Pennsylvanians to be alert for scams when purchasing Super Bowl LII tickets or other products relating to the event.

“Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again,” Acting Attorney General Henry said. “However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases.”

Tips to avoid Super Bowl scams:

Watch the websites you visit : “As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website (like StubHub or Ticketmaster) that may take you to a different website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.”

: Review your cart before checking out when purchasing tickets through a website: “Many online ticket resale platforms will charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.”

Be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers : “Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the Super Bowl, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website – a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes – a tip-off to fake websites.”

: Avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met : “Don’t buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.”

: Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers , especially over the phone: “Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.”

,

If you have made an unfulfilled purchase with your credit card, the Bureau of Consumer Protection advises you to contact the credit card company and dispute the charge immediately.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a Super Bowl scam whether that is a ticket, travel service or merchandise scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection here, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or call 800-441-2555.

Information provided by the Office of the Attorney General