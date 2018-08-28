Sports

Villa's Yaple Decommits From Buffalo; Chooses Pitt

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:06 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 12:06 AM EDT

Villa's Yaple Decommits From Buffalo; Chooses Pitt

ERIE, Pa - After verbally committing to the University of Buffalo midway through her sophomore year, Villa Maria soccer star has received significant interest from other Division I programs and has decided to change her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh. 

Yaple is only a junior and cannot sign her letter of intent until her senior season.

As a sophomore she scored 21 goals and tallied 17 assists in helping the Victors reach the state semifinals. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected