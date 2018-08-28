Villa's Yaple Decommits From Buffalo; Chooses Pitt Video

ERIE, Pa - After verbally committing to the University of Buffalo midway through her sophomore year, Villa Maria soccer star has received significant interest from other Division I programs and has decided to change her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

Yaple is only a junior and cannot sign her letter of intent until her senior season.

As a sophomore she scored 21 goals and tallied 17 assists in helping the Victors reach the state semifinals.