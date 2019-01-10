Sports

Wednesday College Hoops - Gannon Men Top UPJ

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 12:09 AM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 12:09 AM EST

ERIE, Pa - Men's Basketball

Hiram 84 Allegheny 76 F  

Behrend 71 D'Youville 73 F  

Pitt Johnstown 61 Gannon 64 F  

Edinboro 48 Kutztown 87 F  

Indiana, PA 77 Mercyhurst 66 F  


Women's Basketball

Hiram 77 Allegheny 68 F  

Behrend 65 D'Youville 80 F  

Pitt Johnstown 68 Gannon 61 F  

Edinboro 70 Kutztown 72 F  

Indiana, PA 74 Mercyhurst 57 F  

  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


