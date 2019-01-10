Wednesday College Hoops - Gannon Men Top UPJ
ERIE, Pa - Men's Basketball
Hiram 84 Allegheny 76 F
Behrend 71 D'Youville 73 F
Pitt Johnstown 61 Gannon 64 F
Edinboro 48 Kutztown 87 F
Indiana, PA 77 Mercyhurst 66 F
Women's Basketball
Hiram 77 Allegheny 68 F
Behrend 65 D'Youville 80 F
Pitt Johnstown 68 Gannon 61 F
Edinboro 70 Kutztown 72 F
Indiana, PA 74 Mercyhurst 57 F
