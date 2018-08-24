Wolves Lose in Akron; Eliminated from Playoff Contention Video

AKRON, Oh - The SeaWolves dropped the series finale to the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Akron grabbed a lead in the first inning against Erie starter Beau Burrows. Sam Haggerty led off with a single and was doubled home by Andrew Calica for a 1-0 lead. Ka’ai Tom singled home Calica with two outs to put Akron ahead 2-0.

Erie cut into the Akron lead in the top of the second as Dominic Ficociello led off against Ducks starter Matt Whitehouse and crushed a solo home run to left. The solo blast was his eighth of the season.

The Ducks added a run in the third. Calica led off with a single and stole second. He scored on a Nellie Rodriguez double off the wall in left for a 3-1 lead.

The SeaWolves got a run back in the top of the eighth inning against Ducks reliever Jordan Milbrath. Josh Lester led off with a single and advanced to second on a Ficociello groundout. Troy Montgomery singled home Lester making it 3-2. Erie would get no closer.

In the top of the ninth, Akron brought in reliever Rob Kaminsky who retired the first two batters before giving up a two-out single to Sergio Alcantara to put the tying run on base. He induced a ground out off the bat of Will Maddox to end the game, earning his fourth save.

David Speer (4-2) earned the win for the Ducks tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits with no walks and a strikeout.

Burrows (10-9) took the loss for Erie allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

The SeaWolves continue the nine-game road trip with a three-game series beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium. Righty Alex Faedo (1-6, 5.44 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Keegan Akin (14-6, 2.77 ERA).