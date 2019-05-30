Summit Township WxCAM

The JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com HD Tower WxCam is located high above the studios of JET 24 and FOX 66 in Summit Township.

Located on Peach St. one mile south of I-90, the Tower Cam is nearly 300 feet up our broadcast tower, and is without a doubt, the highest camera in our SkyCam network, and perhaps anywhere in Erie County.

This camera offers beautiful HD vistas of both sides of “the ridge” defined by Interstate 90, separating the northern lakeshore climate region from areas south known as the inland or snowbelt region.

The JET 24/FOX 66 Tower Cam sweeps 360 degrees, keeping an eye on the sky and our weather, but also monitors traffic on I-90, at Erie’s major interchange at Peach St.

In addition, the Tower WxCam can zoom into downtown Erie and across bay waters to Presque Isle State Park.

