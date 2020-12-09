Szymanski Consulting, Inc.

Szymanski Consulting has moved their offices to Erie’s Innovation District, Knowledge Park,

located just off the Bayfront Parkway.



A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new office at 2pm on 12/8/20.



The company now occupies a 3000+-square-foot suite in Knowledge Park, a partnership of Penn State Behrend. The training center will be connected to a Penn State Behrend automation lab.



“We are excited about this next step in the evolution of our partnership with Penn State and are confident that this will be beneficial to our clients, our staff, and the students. “ – Szymanski said.



As part of the move Szymanski Consulting redesigned their infrastructure. All critical functions are in a world class datacenter with a fully redundant configuration.



“This configuration provides always-on security, encrypted remote access and 100% SLA, which means applications are always available from anywhere we want to work. Our clients have confidence knowing that this is the same as the largest companies in the tri-state area have placed their trust. “ – Cathy and David Szymanski



Founded in Erie in 1977, Szymanski Consulting is 100% locally owned and operated.



“We have taken what the team has learned from the 2020 pandemic crisis, and the anticipated impact on our new economy, and are looking forward. Our staff has nurtured strong and lasting client relationships, as well as an extremely efficient service delivery process; a combination that has enabled us to grow, compete, and remain profitable in a highly competitive industry.”- Cathy and David Szymanski.