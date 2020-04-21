COVID-19 death

1  of  5
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 58 First COVID-19 related death reported in Warren County Department of Health: 34,528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 1,564 deaths Erie Insurance announces $200 million in immediate relief for personal and commercial auto insurance customers Presque Isle State Park closed until further notice due to high lake levels and high winds

