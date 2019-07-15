Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Western PA News
Washington-DC
Alexa
Good Kid
Made In America
Top Stories
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert cancelled
Top Stories
Pennsylvania initiates law to help protect children left in hot cars
Top Stories
814 Metal Fest back for annual three-day event
Nearly 400 Volunteers are giving back to the Erie Community
Milling and repaving work on West 12 Street continues despite motorcycle rally
Water levels impacting Perry Monument
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
On Our Air
Birthdays
Dr. Joe Barber
Frugal Fashionista
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Fire investigation
Firefighters investigate barn fire
Events Calendar