Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Web Exclusive
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Top Stories
Annual Mutt Strut takes over UPMC park August 10
Top Stories
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection providing $1 million grant for grow green project
Dan Rice Days kicks off tomorrow
Good Morning Star Shine kicks off Lake Erie Cyclefest
Erie Philharmonic Octet to play classics at Concerts in the Park
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
Top Stories
Cam’s Slam Delivers Win for Seawolves
Top Stories
McDowell to have All-Access Documentary in 2019
Moylan wins Qualifier, Field Set for EDWGA Match-Play
Community members gathered for Community Cup Golf Tournament to help local nonprofits
Manning, Azocar lift Seawolves to Victory
On Our Air
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Happi 92.7 ‘Happi-nings’
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
FOX 66 broadcasting on auxiliary antenna
Good Morning Star Shine ride
Good Morning Star Shine kicks off Lake Erie Cyclefest
Events Calendar