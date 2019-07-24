Joanna Connell Elementary

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Web Exclusive
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Top Stories
8 Great Tuesdays continues July 30 with Plato’s Cave Reunion
Top Stories
ServErie volunteers work to rehab city schools
PennDot, Erie County, and the City of Erie to hold a public meeting on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project
Brass Quintet to play patriotic tunes at Summer Concerts in the Park in North East
Police arrest suspect in connection with the death of Officer Calvin Hall in Pittsburgh
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
Top Stories
Marathon Baseball: Seawolves Sweep Doubleheader vs Curve
Top Stories
Day Two of Junior City Rec Tennis Tournament
Seawolves Fall Again versus Curve
Junior City Rec Tennis Tournament Gets Underway
Junior Track & Field Athletes Poised for Nationals
On Our Air
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Titusville doctor arrested after allegations he attempted to lure child into vehicle
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
WJET/WFXP future signal disruption
2
of
/
2
Joanna Connell Elementary
ServErie volunteers work to rehab city schools
Events Calendar