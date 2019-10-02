manufacturing field

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Web Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
One Warm Coat Drive
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
LORD Corporation brings engineering and science to Westlake Middle School
Top Stories
Thousands eligible for expedited pardons of marijuana convictions
70 Students from Reach Cyber Charter School visited TREC today
Crawford Gives Day taking place today
Recent MCAP Poll shows President Trump 14 points behind Presidential Candidate Joe Biden in Erie County
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Closings and Delays Login
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
FOX NFL Schedule
Nittany Nation
Golf
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Gannon Beats Mercyhurst–Extends Winning Streak to Six
Harbor Creek Sweeps McLane for 10th Win
Seneca Jr. High Runners Setting the Standard
Bowen Resigns From Erie High
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hometown Heroes
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
Search
Search
Search
manufacturing field
Work Advance Initiative Program underway in Erie
Events Calendar