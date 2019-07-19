Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Web Exclusive
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Top Stories
National Weather Service issues heat advisory in Allegheny and surrounding counties
Top Stories
Upcoming road closure on East Avenue
Be a Tourist- Events around town this week
Too much screen time linked to attention problems in children
Road closure on Cherry Street
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Nittany Nation
Golf
Top Stories
Malesiewski Delivers Heartfelt Speech on Eve of All-Star Game
Top Stories
Watkins Tosses Near No-No, Seawolves Blank Squirrels
Jean Forsyth Memorial Celebrates 20th Year
All-Stars Ready to Go for Friday Night
Erie Express Playoff Ready
On Our Air
Birthdays
Dr. Joe Barber
Frugal Fashionista
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Your Money
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Bios
Closed Caption
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One man dies following Thursday morning shooting
road closed
Upcoming road closure on East Avenue
Road closure on Cherry Street
Events Calendar