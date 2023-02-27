Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is “doing well” and “remains on a path to recovery” according to his office on Monday, following the freshman lawmaker’s decision to check himself into the hospital earlier this month to seek treatment for clinical depression.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

Fetterman, the former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month to seek treatment for depression, which his office said had become more severe in recent weeks. The hospitalization came after the lawmaker had already faced questions over his health in his 2022 campaign, following a stroke in May.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Calvello said. “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the senator’s wife, said on Twitter last week that she took her kids to Canada after media trucks circled their home.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., left, with his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly,” Barreto Fetterman said in the post. “1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive.”

The announcement that Fetterman was seeking treatment was met with an outpouring of support from both Republicans and Democrats, including the White House.

Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania was crucial to Democrats maintaining their slim majority in the Senate. His aides said they are moving forward with the work of his office.

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania,” Calvello said. “Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks.”