Pennsylvania Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman doubled down on his pro-choice position at a rally Sunday as he vies against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

“Women are the reason we can win. Let me say that again: Women are the reason we win.” Fetterman told the crowd in Blue Bell, Penn., standing in front of a pink-and-black “Women For Fetterman” sign.

“Don’t piss women off,” Fetterman added.

He introduced himself at the start of his speech as “John Fetterwoman.”

Fetterman said his first actions in Congress, if elected, would be to do away with the filibuster and then to codify the right to abortion in federal law.

“This decision: should [it] be made up to Dr. Oz? Or to a woman and a real doctor, to choose?” Fetterman asked the audience, mocking his celebrity opponent.

Fetterman’s push for the female vote in Pennsylvania comes amid reports of a surge in women registering to vote after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. A number of Republican candidates in battleground states have sought to soften their abortion stances ahead of November.

“Oz believes abortion is murder… No exceptions: rape or incest… If every abortion is a murder, that means Dr. Oz considers every woman who had to choose abortion is a killer,” Fetterman said, referring to audio of Oz critiquing abortion procedures.

The Republican’s camp has said he does support exceptions to abortion bans in cases of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

Fetterman has been polling ahead of his Republican opponent, but Oz has been ramping up his campaign as the election approaches.

The pair have spent months largely locked in social media spats. Fetterman announced last week that he plans to debate his opponent after Oz and retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R), whose seat the two candidates are trying to fill, criticized him for not engaging in in-person debate.

Fetterman on Sunday also mocked Toomey for being a “miracle” of politics, due to being “despised” by both Democrats and Republicans.