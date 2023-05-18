The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus presents ‘America the Beautiful’

The Erie Community Foundation and the Edinboro University Foundation are proud to announce a concert with The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus.

Join us as we support veterans and their families with a free concert. The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus presents “America the Beautiful” will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the Warner Theatre in Erie.

Click here for tickets, and for more information on the show

Tickets will be available beginning May 26, 2023. Tickets are free, but limited to four per person.