(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, Representative Abby Major joins Dennis Owens to discuss the package of sexual harassment bills recently introduced at the capitol.

The bills come after State Rep. Mike Zabel resigned amid a sexual harassment allegation in March and Mike Vereb resigned as Governor Josh Shapiro’s Secretary of Legislative Affairs with a $295,000 settlement paid to a woman he allegedly sexually harassed.

The five lawmakers say the legislative package aims to “make significant reforms to protect taxpayers and victims.”