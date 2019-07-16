Breaking News
Millcreek Community Hospital to pay 2.4 million dollars to settle claims for medically unnecessary inpatient rehabilitation services

Erie Police Investigate Overnight Drive-by

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:
Erie police are investigating a drive by that happened overnight in the 1100 block of west 11th street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar