As El Paso and Dayton grieve, here’s what you can do to help

In the wake of a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead and dozens more injured, people wasted no time heading to blood donation centers and stood on line for hours for the chance to help.

Officials in both communities are asking for help from the public, though in slightly different ways.(MORE: Mass shooting leaves at least 20 dead, dozens injured in El Paso, police say)

Dayton is still just hours removed from the shooting, so more specific ways to help remain largely in the works.

For now, though, police are calling for witnesses to reach out with any and all tips regarding the shooting, which took place just after 1 a.m. local time.

Dayton Police Dept.

#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation.

Witnesses comfort one another at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

They have launched a family assistance center for friends or relatives of possible victims to gather and receive information.

Dayton Police Dept.

#OregonDistrict #update The family assistance center is up and running at the Convention Center. Family and friends looking for information on loved ones can come to the Convention Center or call 937-333-8430

As El Paso recovers from the massacre that unfolded at a Walmart on Saturday, officials are calling on the public — both nearby and from afar — to help.

Adrian Meza

2 hour wait to donate blood ONCE INSIDE! Way to go #elpaso, that's how you do it. #ElPasoStrong

Where to donate blood:

Vitalant, in El Paso, has reached capacity for walk-ins, but they’ve asked those who want to donate to make an appointment at bloodhero.com or call 1-877-258-4825.

Vitalant has three locations that will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.(MORE: 2-year-old survived El Paso shooting after mom used body as shield, Texas Rep. says)

424 S. Mesa Hills Dr., 1338 N. Zaragoza Rd. and Abundant Living Faith Center at 1000 Valley Crest.

Additionally there is a blood donation center nearly 40 miles outside of El Paso at Las Cruces Mesilla Valley Mall located at 700 S Telshor Blvd. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011.

How to get there:

Ride share service Lyft will offer free rides up to $15 each way to blood donation centers using code ELPRELIEF19.

Lyft

Our hearts are with all of those affected by the tragedy in El Paso, TX. We're helping people get to blood donation centers in the area through our Wheels For All program.

Victim Assistance:

The El Paso Community Foundation has set up an online fund to help those impacted by the shooting. The foundation said it will waive administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with fundraising for the victims, and that it will work with the city of El Paso and the county to disburse funds.

The VA of El Paso urged any victims, or family of victims, who are veterans to call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Perches Funeral Homes will provide free funerals to the victims of the mass shooting. To learn more, call (915) 532-2101.

Operation Hope will be partnering with Sunset and Martin Funeral Homes to assist victim’s families with funeral expenses, according to ABC News affiliate KVIA.(MORE: At least 9 dead, 26 injured in mass shooting in downtown Dayton)

Other ways to donate:

The Pebble Hills Regional Command Center is accepting ice and water.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has mobilized staff and volunteers and are working with local emergency officials in El Paso. Those looking to help can fund more information on the local chapter’s website.

The City of El Paso also tweeted a link for those who would like to help by donating to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.