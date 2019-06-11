About one in five Pennsylvanians live in a community without a local police department and rely on state police to act in that capacity. Now, some lawmakers want them to pay a fee for those services.
Matt Heckel reports…
20% of PA residents do not pay for police services and lawmakers are looking to change that
About one in five Pennsylvanians live in a community without a local police department and rely on state police to act in that capacity. Now, some lawmakers want them to pay a fee for those services.