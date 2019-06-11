20% of PA residents do not pay for police services and lawmakers are looking to change that

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

About one in five Pennsylvanians live in a community without a local police department and rely on state police to act in that capacity. Now, some lawmakers want them to pay a fee for those services.

Matt Heckel reports…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story