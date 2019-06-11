20% of PA residents do not pay for police services and lawmakers are looking to change that

Marjorie Diehl Armstrong and the pizza bomber case continue to live on in the courts, even two years after she died.

At issue now is evidence from the case currently in the care of her attorney. That evidence includes taped conversations with Diehl concerning the plot for Pizza Deliveryman Brian Wells to rob a PNC Bank branch in 2003.

Wells died when a bomb collared around his neck exploded as he was detained by police.

The documentary film company that produced Evil Genius for Netflix has gone to a New York state court seeking the release of that material.