7th annual Beast on the Bay takes over Presque Isle

Over 14-hundred people of all different athletic abilities are looking to conquer the 7th annual Beast on the Bay.

The event helps raise money for the Barber National Institute.

John Barber, President of the Barber National Institute says, “They’re going to be running through the forest, running over sand, going to be running through the water, and they’re going to be running through swamps.”

The 10 mile race with 30 obstacles helps raise money for those with disabilities.

The event also has an adaptive course at Waldameer Park and Water World, which gives those with a disability the opportunity to take part in the event.

“The beast is a metaphor, for the challenges we face, many of our individuals that are handicapped face challenges everyday,” Barber said.

Not only is it about hard work and team work, it’s also about coming together and supporting a great cause.

Annmarie Tarasovitch, a life share mom says, “It’s been a wonderful experience and without the barber center, I don’t know what people like Dale or myself would do.”

Donations from the event will go forth to helping those with disabilities.

