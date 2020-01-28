Altoona’s Kevin Givens talks first Super Bowl run

He has been a part of some big time bowl games with Penn State, but nothing compares to the Super Bowl.

Altoona-native and former Penn State defensive tackle Kevin Givens is in Miami with the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV.

He is a rookie in the NFL after leaving Penn State with one year of eligibility remaining. He went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the 49ers.

Now as a rookie, he is a part of the big game.

Watch the video above to hear from Givens on his journey from Altoona, PA, to the Super Bowl.