Arrowhead Wine Cellars is celebrating its 20th year anniversary.

Guests can take part in free tours, wine tastings, hayrides and music for all to enjoy.

The business began in 1999 and flourished throughout the years with the growth of bulk wine. Arrowhead Wine Cellars gives guests a different kind of perspective by promoting what grows on the Great Lakes.

The unique spot in Erie allows customers to stop by with its location right off of I-90.