Beast on the Bay debuts new obstacles

It’s just ninety days away from the Beast on the Bay where participants will take part in a ten mile course along Presque Isle’s shores.

Beast builders are giving participants the opportunity to test run and strategize the obstacles before the race.

Nicole Kuhn, Event Coordinator for the Barber Institute tells us, “Our beast builders who construct these obstacles for us each year and we’re all out here just having a good time and getting feedback on what we can do better, if it’s a little too difficult we can make adjustments to it.”

Builders tailor these obstacles to both athletes and families during the Beast on the Bay.

Andy Zimmerman, Beast Builder says, “Doing obstacles like this we want to satisfy the elite athletes, make sure it’s challenging for them, but then we also need to make it family friendly where friends and family can do it.”

The event will also include an adaptive course for special needs individuals.