Bids for Frontier Park Slide over Budget

The plans to bring a slide to Frontier Park, now have a question mark next to it after bids for the project exceeded the intended budget.

Only one bidder put in for the leaf project. The base bid received for the 40-foot slide is $397,000. Executive Director of LEAF, Vern Peterson says is $147,000 over their budget for the project. Peterson says the committee will be reviewing the bid.

“We’re looking at all the facets to see where we might be able to trim cost,” said Peterson. “As well as into the future where we have more people willing to bid on the project. “

Peterson says the committee has ten days to accept or reject the offer.