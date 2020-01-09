Bills Coach, GM reflect on season after playoff loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott began his Tuesday morning conference by thanking the team’s ownership and staff.

McDermott: this fan base is as loyal and as passionate as I've ever been around. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

He went on to acknowledge and thank Lorenzo Alexander, the recently retired Bills linebacker.

McDermott thanked Lorenzo Alexander and his family and pointed out how important Zo was in connecting his message to the rest of the team — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

In terms of the game that knocked them out of the playoffs, McDermott says things didn’t go as they planned in the second half, noting there’s a lot the Bills can learn from it.

McDermott: As a head coach I have my hands in all parts of but not play-by-play. Brian calls the plays but there are times here and there that I do give my opinion — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

The Bills’ opponent, the Houston Texans, came into the playoffs with the same win-loss record as our home team, 10-6.

The even playing field showed itself as the teams fought a close game that reached a score of 19-19 by the end of the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Texans came ahead with a win in overtime, finishing the game with a field goal that brought them an additional three points.

“We scored field goals and we needed touchdowns,” McDermott said.

McDermott: We have to score more points and we need to address that this offseason — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

The coach says 23-year-old quarterback Josh Allen has improved, and the team needs to continue fostering his abilities.

McDermott: Lets start by recognizing the growth that Josh Allen has shown but there's still things that he and I can do better. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

“We’ve got some thoughts on where we need to improve,” McDermott said. “Certainly, continuity is important.”

The team’s defense was mentioned by the coach, saying execution on defense needs to improve.

“In key moments of the game, we didn’t tackle well,” he said.

McDermott made it clear that some of the calls made by the referees were not the reason the Bills lost, saying he and the team take responsibility for the loss.

McDermott: the calls that went against us are not the reason we lost the game. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

“Whoever earns playing time, that’s who plays,” the coach remarked.

McDermott took time to recognize the rookie class of players, saying they progressed quicker than the previous year’s rookies.

“I expect the Buffalo Bills to never stop fighting,” McDermott concluded.

Minutes later, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane took the podium.

Like McDermott, Beane took a moment to thank Lorenzo Alexander, and went on to talk about the Bills’ supportive fan base.

Beane: I'm blown away by our fans. I was shocked by the amount of fans who met us after we lost the Wild Card game and I feel bad that we didn't win that game — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

Beane also made remarks on Josh Allen’s performance, saying that sometimes he tries to do too much.

“I think he tried to put all 45 guys on his back,” Beane said.

Still though, Beane says he’s proud of Josh, and believes he will come back even better.

Looking at the game against the Texans, Beane says he didn’t agree with some of the calls, but noted they were out of his control.

When asked about the controversial calls in Texans game… Beane let out a big sigh and took a moment before answering. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 7, 2020

With the future in mind, Beane says to not expect anything radical when it comes to draft trades or free agency.