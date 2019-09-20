Car seat safety check Saturday morning

A free car seat safety check will take place Saturday September 21 from 9am to 1pm at Shriners Hospital for Children at 1645 W 8th St.

LECOM’s Safe Kids Erie, TIPP (Traffic Injury Prevention Project) and Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie are collaborating to host a car seat safety check in order to help ensure that our community’s children are properly restrained and safe.

Child safety seats and booster seats will be inspected by Certified Car Seat Technicians to ensure that the correct seat is being used and that it is properly installed. They will also educate attendees about the proper use of their car seat.

Recent data from the Crash Injury Research & Engineering Network indicates that car crashes are the leading cause of death in children ages 1-15 and inappropriately restrained children are nearly three and a half times more likely to be seriously injured than their appropriately restrained counterparts.

Proper child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by up to 70%.