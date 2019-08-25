Community Nursing Services butterfly release at Gibson Park in North East

More than 100 people gathered together at Gibson Park in North East for a butterfly release.

The 4th annual Community Nursing Services butterfly release gives people the opportunity to remember their loved ones. Community members will release monarch and painted lady butterflies. The ceremony also included a blessing and poem reading before releasing the butterflies.

“I think it’s just a really good way to just honor the memory of those in our lives who’ve passed away just come out and be able to come together and have that sense of community. ” said Hannah Tanner, a hospice social worker for Community Nursing Services.

After the event, community members gathered for food and refreshments from local businesses.