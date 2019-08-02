County Council passing a resolution to submit an MOA to the NPRC

County Council meeting to discuss the passing or rejection of an agreement to submit to NPRC. With the agreement is five stipulations including funding from the NPRC.

“We included in their things we felt that Erie County…The minimum amount of things we felt that Erie County would need for that partnership or that collaboration to move forward,” said 3rd District Councilmen André Horton.

Councilmen Horton adding that he felt the MOA was a good document that thoroughly detailed items that were not specifically spelled out in the original.

“We put it in writing so that Erie County residents didn’t have to take such a huge leap of faith,” said Councilmen Horton.

Majority of the council agreeing, however not all. The first to speak out against the agreement was Councilmen Dr. Kyle Foust.

“I think what we approved today NPRC has already soundly rejected. I think there is a couple of poison pills in there,” said 5th District Councilmen Foust.

Councilmen Foust saying the meeting was an “Exercise in futility.”

I don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of the good,” said 5th District Councilmen Foust. “I want us to get started on something that we can build upon later on down the road.”

With the passing vote of 5 – 2, the MOA will now be sent to the NPCR

County council was also supposed to vote to select a vendor to provide a new voting system to the county — that was tabled.