County executive responds to criticism over recent Northern PA Regional College talks

The Erie County Executive is now responding after residents criticized current work that is being done between Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and the county.



Local citizens voiced that they believe the county needs its own stand-alone community college.



If Erie does not go on to partner with the NPRC, they would look to create a building where students could go and have different types of workforce training, which would be different than how things are currently being done by the non-traditional institution.



County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says, “In the next decade, there is going to be a huge turnover and there is going to be this huge need to have skilled workers come back for all of those jobs, so this kind of community college; this workforce center, is going to help us scale up quickly and fill the need the employers continue to tell us is out there. “



Dahlkemper further explained that if the NPRC does come to the county, it would be state funded.