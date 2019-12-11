COURT STORM: Penn State basketball upsets No. 4 Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball gave fans a night to remember with a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland Tuesday night.

Maryland was previously undefeated. The win marks coach Pat Chambers’ 15th win over an Associated Press Top 25 team in his time at Penn State.

Seniors Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens each scored a team-high 15 points. Izaiah Brockington added a spark off the bench with 14 points. Myreon Jones also scored 14 points.

The Nittany Lions would once again dominate with defense scoring 22 points off of 20 forced turnovers.