Crash in Warren County claims a life

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- Authorities in Pittsylvania County have confirmed the identities and relationship of victims in Tuesday's triple murder in the Keeling community.

County Sheriff Mike Taylor identified the victims as 62-year-old Joan Bernard, 25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, and 14-month-old Cullen Bivens. Taylor said all three were related to the suspect in custody, Matthew Bernard. Joan was Matthew Bernard's mother, Emily his sister, and Cullen his niece. The husband of Emily Bivens and father of Cullen, baseball player Blake Bivens, was notified of his family's murder after arriving back in Virginia. Blake plays baseball for a minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. He was accompanied back home to Virginia with team officials. His team, the Montgomery Biscuits, canceled Tuesday evening's game after the shooting earlier that morning.