A one car accident takes a life early Monday morning.
According to Corry State Police, 35 year old Chad Thompson of Lakewood, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Page Hollow Road.
It happenned just after 6:30 this morning in Warren County.
Thompson was driving southbound on Page Hollow Road, when he left the roadway and hit an embankment.
The collision caused his car to roll and land on the roof, entrapping the driver.
He wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time.
Crash in Warren County claims a life
