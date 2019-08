WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a ceremony Thursday at the White House, President Donald Trump presented a legendary basketball player with one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is considered one of the best playmakers in the history of the NBA, leading the league in assists for eight consecutive years and earning All-Star honors 13 times. The "Houdini of the Hardwood" grew up in New York but became a star in Boston, where he was an integral part of the Celtics dynasty that won six titles between 1957-1963.