Crime Victim Center holds “Moonlight on the Bay”

For the past eight years, community members have been gathering at Perry Monument for “Moonlight on the Bay”.

The formal black tie event held by the Crime Victim Center brings people together to help raise money for those affected by crimes.

The fundraiser also helps raise money for Erie County youth to help with prevention and education services.

Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center says, “It’s a moment to remind people that the Crime Victim Center is here for people affected by crime and help through troubling times but also celebrate people to make sure our work stays in Erie county.”

All donations from the event will go forth to helping individuals affected in Erie county by crime or assault.