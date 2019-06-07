Erie County Council tried to answer unusual questions about a well known and historic piece of property.

At issue is whether they can avoid what’s called an “upset sale” of the Erie Art Museum entrance, during which a delinquent property can be sold at auction.

County council said when Discovery Square first owned the property and merged with Erie Art Museum the proper paper work was not filled out for the request of tax exempt status. There was an assumption that it would get dropped of the rolls because it’s already an existing non profit.

County Council is saying that it has to be petitioned to remain of the tax rolls. This parcel would be due to be put up for sale on July 1st. The sale doesn’t take place until September.