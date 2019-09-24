Erie County leaders participate in Spotlight PA Listening Tour

Leaders from across Erie County joined together today to learn about Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA is an organization that goes to different counties throughout the commonwealth to learn about issues that are happening which involve the state’s Capitol. As part of Spotlight PA’s “Listening Tour” they came to hear what issues Erie faces and how that fits into the state

“One of the big issues here is bringing a community college, but also economic development and opportunity zones, the opioid crisis, so all of these issues that are important to Erie in one way or another cut through Harrisburg.” said Christopher Baxter, the Editor in Chief of Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA is an independent news organization that is based in Harrisburg