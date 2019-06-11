Erie driver charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI

Uncategorized
An Erie man accused of causing an accident that killed a Crawford County man was arraigned on criminal charges today.

According to PA State Police, Michael Humphreys caused the crash that killed 49-year-old Centerville Resident William Richardson.

Humphreys faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The accident happened back in December along I-79.

Humphreys’ preliminary hearing is set for July 23rd.

